HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Announces Earnings Results

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HUYA traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,102. HUYA has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Get HUYA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CLSA cut HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.