HWG Holdings LP Invests $986,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.5% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 374,915 shares of company stock valued at $73,494,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

NYSE DIS opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.31. The company has a market cap of $308.01 billion, a PE ratio of -106.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

