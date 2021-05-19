I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.72

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.72 and last traded at $67.35, with a volume of 1256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.89.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMAB. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in I-Mab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in I-Mab during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab (TJ202), a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin (TJ101), a long-acting human growth hormone that has completed Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and Olamkicept (TJ301), a IL-6 blocker, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune diseases.

