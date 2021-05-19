IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by Polunin Capital Partners Ltd

Polunin Capital Partners Ltd trimmed its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,274,134 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 201,986 shares during the period. IAMGOLD accounts for about 15.9% of Polunin Capital Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd owned about 2.16% of IAMGOLD worth $30,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,075,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,212,381 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,625 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 39,636,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after buying an additional 2,570,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $4.00 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CSFB cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.79 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. IAMGOLD’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

