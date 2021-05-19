ICON Public Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ICON Public in a report issued on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the medical research company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ICON Public’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $858.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $179.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $207.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.60.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $222.37 on Monday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $155.28 and a 1-year high of $230.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 250.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 66.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

About ICON Public

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.