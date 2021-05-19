IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 37.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 63.5% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,402,000. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 58,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total transaction of $555,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,634,567.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,558 shares of company stock worth $2,396,409 over the last ninety days. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $524.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $524.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.44, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $288.50 and a 1 year high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.