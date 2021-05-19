IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 2,287 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,499,000 after purchasing an additional 641,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $134,188,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after purchasing an additional 426,212 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.