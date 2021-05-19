IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Motco acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $118.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

