IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 1,142 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

In other news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BR opened at $160.54 on Wednesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.02 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.