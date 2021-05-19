IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $292,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,079 shares in the company, valued at $20,040,800.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total transaction of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,306 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,193 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

HUBS opened at $484.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $509.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.19. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.74 and a 1 year high of $574.83. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.60 and a beta of 1.78.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.