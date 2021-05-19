IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 225 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HACK. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,981,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 363,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,138,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 35,847 shares in the last quarter.

HACK opened at $56.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $64.36.

