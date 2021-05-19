IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 28.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $390.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.93.

DPZ opened at $432.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $403.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $384.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $447.50.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.29%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total value of $2,858,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total transaction of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

