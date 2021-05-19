IFP Advisors Inc Has $92,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $122.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.88. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.52.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,478,994.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 118,317 shares in the company, valued at $20,966,955.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,333 shares of company stock worth $37,310,704. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.