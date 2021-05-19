IFP Advisors Inc Has $99,000 Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 97.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,341 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,907,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,324 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

HZNP opened at $92.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.05. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $97.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 43.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 8,358 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $728,734.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,810 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,383.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,578 shares of company stock worth $30,583,022. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

