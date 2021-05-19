IFP Advisors Inc Sells 322 Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 55,143 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,066,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 325,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000.

Shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF stock opened at $72.49 on Wednesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $75.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29.

