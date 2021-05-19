II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Get II-VI alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $71.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $86.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of II-VI from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.79.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $62.65 on Monday. II-VI has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -569.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,890,732.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,840,590 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in II-VI by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth $289,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on II-VI (IIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.