Ikena Oncology, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ikena Oncology in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IKNA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $17.79 on Monday. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $57,999,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter worth $45,190,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $21,188,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $9,181,000.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

