iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ILIAY opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. iliad has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.

About iliad

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of December 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 7.2 million subscribers in Italy.

