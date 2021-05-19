Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Reduced by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,714. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $228.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.99.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

