Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $129.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 38,998 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 591,159 shares.The stock last traded at $84.25 and had previously closed at $81.63.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.71.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $2,774,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $1,059,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 211,971 shares in the company, valued at $24,957,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,738,206 shares of company stock worth $193,789,930.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,172,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Inari Medical by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.65.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

