Information Services (TSE:ISV) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.28

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$25.28 and traded as high as C$26.63. Information Services shares last traded at C$26.55, with a volume of 5,355 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Information Services from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$22.25 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$32.50 to C$33.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.63 million and a P/E ratio of 20.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.09.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Information Services Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 62.06%.

About Information Services (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

