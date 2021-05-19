Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

IEA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. 13,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,131. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.87 and a beta of 1.83.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. Sell-side analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

