Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,237,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 90,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Innospec worth $112,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $99.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.95 and a 200 day moving average of $94.29. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,424.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 1,161 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $118,410.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,613.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,748 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,725 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

