Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,162,000 after acquiring an additional 245,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,277,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth $30,996,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,363,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.63.

In other news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,829 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $61,125.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 53,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,316.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,137. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.49. 734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 458.27 and a current ratio of 458.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.41. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $222.08. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.71% and a return on equity of 6.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 161.47%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

