Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.02. Inpixon shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 2,563,848 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.86 million during the quarter. Inpixon had a negative net margin of 516.81% and a negative return on equity of 139.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Inpixon by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 42,803 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inpixon in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Inpixon by 1,055.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 561,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 512,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Inpixon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Inpixon by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 96,844 shares in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides big data analytics and location based products and related services worldwide. It offers Inpixon Sensor 4000, a passive RF sensor to detect signals ranging from pings to a cell tower to active wireless transmissions; Inpixon IPA Pod offers entry-level barriers to radio detection based indoor positioning; Inpixon Smart School Safety Network solution, a combination of wristbands, ID badges, gateways, and proprietary backend software for school; UWB Sensor Module helps in detection with location; Inpixon GPS 900, a personnel, vehicle, and asset tracking solution; IPA Security, a mobile security and detection product that locates devices operating within a monitored area; Inpixon MDM Connector enables two-way communication between our IPA Security platform and a third-party mobile device management system; Inpixon On-Premises Analytics security customers running systems; and Inpixon GPS Viewer, a browser-based portal used to monitor location and movements of GPS-enabled tracking devices.

