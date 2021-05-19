Insider Buying: Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) Insider Buys 180,000 Shares of Stock

Adveritas Limited (ASX:AV1) insider Mathew Ratty acquired 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,340.00 ($14,528.57).

The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68.

Adveritas Limited provides digital advertising fraud prevention services through its software as a service in Australia and internationally. It develops TrafficGuard software as a service platform that detects, mitigates, and reports on digital advertising fraud before the fraud impacts on the advertisers' budgets; and nxus, a proprietary mediation platform that provides real-time attribution tracking, analytics, and reporting data for online advertising.

