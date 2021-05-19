Insider Buying: Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,093,118 shares in the company, valued at C$15,553,765.46.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Wares bought 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Robert Wares bought 11,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,290.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Robert Wares purchased 43,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,705.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Wares purchased 27,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,825.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,500.00.

On Monday, March 8th, Robert Wares purchased 100,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,250.00.

Shares of OM stock opened at C$0.48 on Wednesday. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1 year low of C$0.35 and a 1 year high of C$0.52. The stock has a market cap of C$90.63 million and a PE ratio of -13.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.43.

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.