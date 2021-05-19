Insider Buying: S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Insider Buys 3,886 Shares of Stock

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) insider Scott Spirit bought 3,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 509 ($6.65) per share, for a total transaction of £19,779.74 ($25,842.36).

Scott Spirit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Scott Spirit bought 4,050 shares of S4 Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 487 ($6.36) per share, for a total transaction of £19,723.50 ($25,768.88).

Shares of S4 Capital stock opened at GBX 532 ($6.95) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 545.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 498.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. S4 Capital plc has a 52-week low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 593 ($7.75). The company has a market cap of £2.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -665.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on the stock.

About S4 Capital

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

