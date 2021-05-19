Insider Selling: Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director Sells 2,435 Shares of Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. 718,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,828. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Truist downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

