Insider Selling: BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $63,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BWXT stock opened at $62.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.91.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

