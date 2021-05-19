Insider Selling: Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Sells 5,417 Shares of Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $278,975.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 16.13 and a quick ratio of 16.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.66 and a beta of 1.23. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $84.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. Cryoport’s revenue was up 443.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 194.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,988,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,860 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,127,374 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,635,000 after purchasing an additional 659,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,400,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $176,867,000 after purchasing an additional 493,306 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth $14,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

Cryoport Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

