Insider Selling: Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO Sells 3,205 Shares of Stock

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) CEO W Brett White sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,850.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,294,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,360,941.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

W Brett White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, W Brett White sold 63,801 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $1,198,820.79.

NYSE:CWK opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $18.90.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

