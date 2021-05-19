Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Sells 69,896 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Siclen John Van sold 69,896 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $3,213,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,770,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Siclen John Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 171.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at about $199,642,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,937,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,908,000 after buying an additional 3,986,639 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,198,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

