Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Sells 7,074 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 877,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DT opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.52.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

