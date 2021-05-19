Insider Selling: Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,379. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.85. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.09. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 980,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $910,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 837,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after acquiring an additional 37,387 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,516,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Evolent Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Evolent Health from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

