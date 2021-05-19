Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 4,666 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $93,646.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ansbert Gadicke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 6,900 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $138,276.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 29,684 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $609,412.52.

On Monday, May 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 17,133 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $373,499.40.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ansbert Gadicke sold 8,972 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $170,198.84.

On Monday, April 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,056 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $194,080.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 5,847 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $116,121.42.

On Monday, April 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 20,628 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $433,600.56.

On Friday, April 9th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total value of $243,801.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HARP opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $662.84 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.87. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 434.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HARP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 18,144.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

