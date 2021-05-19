Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 10,716 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 10,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $312,585.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LEVI traded down $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.18. 54,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.08, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.74%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $14,917,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 369,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $7,428,000 after buying an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $7,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

