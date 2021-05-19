Insider Selling: NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Director Sells 416,877 Shares of Stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NLOK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.38. 5,147,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,710,671. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $26.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

