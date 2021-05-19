Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Lowered to $56.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.97% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a 12 month low of $23.81 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.40.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,833,736.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

