Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 8,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,568,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 248,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $194.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

