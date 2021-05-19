Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. First United Bank Trust boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 374.8% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 7,353 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 283.0% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 311.2% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.03.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,719,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,377,231 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

