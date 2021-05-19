Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 0.8% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 15.1% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 42.2% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Amgen by 9.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,216,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amgen by 5.3% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Amgen by 5.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 257,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,802.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.86.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $247.53. 27,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $250.71 and a 200 day moving average of $237.93. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $142.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

