Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,939 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $3,538,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 132,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797,543. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market cap of $197.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

