Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,105 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In related news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

NYSE:ET traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 198,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,765,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.70 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.23. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.07%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.