Insula Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13,093.00 (ISLA)

Insula (CURRENCY:ISLA) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. Insula has a market cap of $963,849.09 and approximately $13,093.00 worth of Insula was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insula coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insula has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.10 or 0.00145570 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002869 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.33 or 0.00796393 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About Insula

Insula (ISLA) is a coin. Insula’s total supply is 1,047,337 coins and its circulating supply is 957,444 coins. The Reddit community for Insula is https://reddit.com/r/Insula_Cryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insula’s official website is www.insulainvestments.com. Insula’s official Twitter account is @insula_im and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Insula

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insula directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insula should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insula using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

