Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Issues Earnings Results

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Intec Pharma stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $3.62. 95,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,264. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. Intec Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $15.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intec Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

