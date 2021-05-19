Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $266,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 149,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.47.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD opened at $85.11 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.78 and a 12 month high of $87.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

