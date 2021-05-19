Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $212,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,811 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 87,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

SAN opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.36. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $3.28.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 13.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

