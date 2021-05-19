Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $17,974,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at $19,996,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 153.9% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 24,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $53.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.41. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,794 shares of company stock worth $2,815,196 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

