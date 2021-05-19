International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $173.43

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 173.43 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 199.50 ($2.61). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 189.68 ($2.48), with a volume of 25,376,160 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IAG. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 209.20 ($2.73).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of £9.66 billion and a PE ratio of -1.15.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

